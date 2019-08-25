Dream11 Predictions

Team Loughborough Lightning vs Lancashire Thunder KIA Super League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match 25 LL vs LT at Trent Bridge in Nottingham: Both the sides has had a contrasting season. While Lightning became the second team to qualify for the knockouts, the Thunder have not won a single game after eight matches. The good part about the game today is that there are no chances of rain and a full game is expected. Thunder would like to sign off with a win, whereas Lightning would look to cement their place in the top half of the table.

TOSS – The toss between Loughborough Lightning vs Lancashire Thunder will take place at 3:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 4 PM IST.

Venue: Trent Bridge in Nottingham

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Amy Jones

Batters – Mignon du Preez, Chamari Atapattu, Harmanpreet Kaur (VC)

All-Rounders – Hayley Matthews (C), Tahlia McGrath, Emma Lamb, Georgia Elwiss

Bowlers – Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross

My Dream XI Team

Amy Jones, Mignon du Preez, Chamari Atapattu, Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Hayley Matthews (C), Tahlia McGrath, Emma Lamb, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross

Probable Playing XIs —

Loughborough Lightning: Amy Jones (WK), Hayley Matthews, Chamari Atapattu, Mignon du Preez, Georgia Elwiss (C), Georgia Adams, Jenny Gunn, Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Higham, Kirstie Gordon.

Lancashire Thunder: Tahlia McGrath, Sune Luus, Sophia Dunkley, Harmanpreet Kaur, Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross (C), Ria Fackrell, Natalie Brown, Alex Hartley.

Squads

Lancashire Thunder: Georgie Boyce, Sune Luus, Tahlia McGrath, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Harmanpreet Kaur, Emma Lamb, Sophie Ecclestone, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Evelyn Jones, Kate Cross (C), Alex Hartley, Natalie Brown, Alice Dyson, Danielle Collins, Ria Fackrell.

Loughborough Lightning: Amy Jones (WK), Hayley Matthews, Chamari Atapattu, Mignon du Preez, Georgia Elwiss (C), Georgia Adams, Jenny Gunn, Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Higham, Kirstie Gordon, Danielle Collins, Alice Dyson, Eve Jones, Georgia Boyce.

