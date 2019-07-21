Dream11 Prediction – Lyca Kovai Kings vs VB Kanchi Veerans

LYC vs VBK Tamil Nadu Premier League T20 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Lyca Kovai Kings vs VB Kanchi Veerans match today, July 21: With the tournament just about getting warmed up, Sunday it is expected to be a cracker between Lyca Kovai Kings and VB Kanchi Veerans. This is the game that will ensure all the franchises have played a match each. The Kings would be trying to better their performance from last season where they finished third. They won the Eliminator but were knocked out in the second qualifier.

On the other hand, the Veerans did not have a good season as they finished seventh. They have a lot to prove.

Pitch: After three games in 2019, the NPR College Ground is producing outcomes exactly opposite to that of 2018 i.e. low scoring night matches and high-scoring afternoon games. One thing is for certain that the pitch is only getting slower.

TOSS – The toss between Lyca Kovai Kings vs VB Kanchi Veerans will take place at 7:00 PM IST!

Time: 7:15 PM IST

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Suresh Lokeshwar, Abhinav Mukund, Shahrukh Khan (VC), Rajagopal Sathish, B Anirudh Sita Ram, Malolan Rangarajan, Baba Aparajith (C), RS Mokit Hariharan, T Natarajan, Aushik Srinivas, S Ajith Ram.

LYC vs VBK Probable Playing 11

Team Lyca Kovai Kings (Playing XI): Abhinav Mukund (C), Malolan Rangarajan, T Natarajan, Shahrukh Khan, Antony Dhas, J Suresh Kumar, S Ajith Ram, B Anirudh Sita Ram, Muhammed Khan (WK), Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, M Raja.

Team VB Kanchi Veerans (Playing XI): Rajagopal Sathish, Aushik Srinivas, Baba Aparajith (C), K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Suresh Lokeshwar (WK), R Silambarasan, Sanjay Yadav, K Vishal Vaidhya, P Francis Rokins, RS Mokit Hariharan, U Vishal.

Check Dream11 Prediction / LYC Dream11 Team / Lyca Kovai Kings Dream11 Team / VBK Dream11 Team / VB Kanchi Veerans Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more