Team Lyca Kovai Kings vs Madurai Panthers Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s TNPL Match LYC vs MAD at NPR College Ground, Dindigul: Both the sides are placed fourth and fifth in the points table with Madurai Panthers ahead of Lyca Kovai Kings by virtue of net run rate. That promises that this will be a mouthwatering clash between the two sides. Madurai comes into the game on the back of a thrilling Super Over win in the last game.

TOSS – The toss between Lyca Kovai Kings vs Madurai Panthers will take place at 2.45 PM (IST)!

Time: 3.15 PM IST.

Venue: College Ground, Dindigul.

Keeper – P. Ranjan Paul

Batters – Arun Karthik (C), Abhinav Mukund, Akkil Srinaath, Shahrukh Khan, Shijit Chandran

All-Rounders – Antony Dhas (VC), Jagatheesan Kousik

Bowlers – K Akash, R Mithun, S Ajith Ram

P. Ranjan Paul, Arun Karthik (C), Abhinav Mukund, Akkil Srinaath, Shahrukh Khan, Shijit Chandran, Antony Dhas (VC), Jagatheesan Kousik, K Akash, R Mithun, S Ajith Ram

LYC vs MAD Predicted 11

Lyca Kovai Kings (Probable XI): Abhinav Mukund (c), Malolan Rangarajan, T Natarajan, Shahrukh Khan, Antony Dhas, S Ajith Ram, B Anirudh Sita Ram, Akkil Srinaath, Suresh Babu, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Pradosh Ranjan Paul (wk)

Madurai Panthers (Probable XI): Arun Karthik (wk), Rahil Shah, Jagatheesan Kousik, Abhishek Tanwar, Adhithya Giridhar, Kiran Akash, Shijit Chandran (c), SS Karnavar, R Mithun, A Sarath Raj, N Selva Kumaran

SQUADS

Lyca Kovai Kings (From): M Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Mukund (captain), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (WK), Malolan Rangarajan, B Anirudh Sita Ram, W Antony Dhas, Thangarasu Natarajan, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Akkil Srinaath, S Manigandan, S Ajith Ram, J Suresh Kumar, Ashwin Venkatraman, Muhammad Adnan Khan, RS Jaganath Srinivas

Madurai Panthers (From): KB Arun Karthick, A Sarath Raj, Nilesh Subramanian (WK), P Shijit Chandran (captain), Jagatheesan Kousik, Akash Sumra, Abhishek Tanwar, Ramachandran Mithun, L Kiran Akash, Lokesh Raj, Rahil S Shah, Sabin Somatha Karnavar, MS Promoth, R Karthikeyan, Adithya Giridhar

