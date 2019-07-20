Dream11 Prediction – Madurai Panthers vs TUTI Patriots

MAD vs TUT Tamil Nadu Premier League T20 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Madurai Panthers vs TUTI Patriots match today, July 20: After a great opening day at the TNPL, day 2 holds more in store as it a doubleheader day. In the second match of the day, Madurai Panthers lock horns with TUTI Patriots. It would be a big setback for the Patriots as Washington Sundar is set to miss the first quarter of the league. As there would be two matches played on the same ground hence the pitch is expected to get slower assisting spinners to get into the game. This game will be live on Star Sports and live streaming is available on Hotstar.

TOSS – The toss between Madurai Panthers vs TUTI Patriots will take place at 7:00 PM IST!

Time: 7:15 PM IST

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Nilesh Subramanian

Batsmen – Arun Karthik (C), SP Nathan (VC), Shijit Chandran, Vasanth Saravanan

All-Rounders – Jagatheesan Kousik, Wilkins Victor, Rahil Shah

Bowlers – M Ganesh Moorthi, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Abhishek Tanwar

MAD vs TUT Probable Playing 11

Team Madurai Panthers (Playing XI): Jagatheesan Kousik, Arun Karthik, R Karthikeyan, Shijit Chandran, Nilesh Subramanian (WK), Abhishek Tanwar, Rahil Shah, Thalaivan Sargunam, SS Karnavar, Muruganantham, Akash Sumra.

Team TUTI Patriots (Playing XI): Akshay Srinivasan, V Subramania Siva, Vasanth Saravanan, Subramanian Anand, Murugesan Kamlesh, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Dakshinamoorthy Kumaran, Wilkins Victor, M Ganesh Moorthi, S Dinesh, SP Nathan.

