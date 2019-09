MP vs BIH Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Madhya Pradesh vs Bihar Round 5, Elite Group C Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 VHT ODD – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match MP vs BIH: After the Duleep Trophy marked the beginning of the 2019-20 domestic season in Indian cricket, it’s now turn for the premier 50-over tournament – the Vijay Hazare Trophy, also names as the Ranji One-Day Trophy.

Named after the legendary Indian cricketer Vijay Hazare, the tournament began back in 2002-03. The tournament starts on September 24 and runs till October 25. There are a total of 38 teams taking part, spread across four groups – Elite A, Elite B, Elite C and Plate. A and B have nine teams each while C and Plate comprise 10.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for MP vs BIH

My Dream11 Team

N Ojha, V Ranjan, P Sahani (vice-captain), B Kumar, M Rahmatullah, V Iyer (captain), S Rathour, Sachin Kumar​, G Yadav, I Pandey, V Kumar​.

The match starts at 9:00 AM IST.

MP vs BIH Predicted 11

Madhya Pradesh (Probable XI): Naman Ojha (captain), Ajay Rohera (wicket-keeper), Rajat Patidar, Yash Dubey, Parth Sahani, Ananad Bais, Ishwar Pandey, Venkatesh Iyer, Gaurav Yadav, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya.

Bihar (Probable XI): Babul Kumar, Vikash Ranjan (wicket-keeper), Shasheem Rathour, Keshav Kumar, MD Rahmatullah, Sachin Kumar, Ashutosh Aman (captain), Vivek Kumar, Rohan Kumar, Samar Quadri, Kamlesh Kumar.

SQUADS:

Madhya Pradesh Squad: Naman Ojha (captain and wicket-keeper), Ishwar Pandey, Gaurav Yadav, Anand Bais, Avesh Khan, Saransh Jain, Mihir Hirwani, Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Parth Sahani, Rahul Batham, Mukul Raghav, Ajay Rohera, Kumar Kartikeya, Yash Dubey, Kuldeep Sen, Rishabh Chouhan

Bihar Squad: Samar Quadri, Babul Kumar, Keshav Kumar (captain), Shasheem Rathour, Ashutosh Aman, MD Rahmatullah, Vikash Ranjan (wicket-keeper), Utkarsh Bhaskar, Vivek Kumar, Aditya Kumar, Kamlesh Kumar, Nikku Singh, Rohan Kumar, Sachin Kumar, Vikash Yadav

