Dream11 Team RAI vs MP – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Elite Group C Match Between Madhya Pradesh vs Railways, Elite Group C, Round 3 – Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019: Railways will square off against Madhya Pradesh in the Round 03 Elite Group C encounter of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 in Jaipur on Friday. In their opening match of VHT, Railways produced an all-round batting performance led by skipper Arindam Ghosh (96) and Vikrant Rajput (70). The duo helped Railways notched up a commanding total of 6-289 after 50 overs versus Bihar. In bowling, Team India discard Karn Sharma picked up three wickets to guide his team to a comfortable 84-run win over Bihar who failed to put up any challenge. Barring Shasheem Rathoure none of their batsmen made any significant contribution for the side.

Railways will now lock horns with Madhya Pradesh, who is coming off a 104-run shellacking at the hands of Tripura after their batters failed to put forward any challenge to the target of 269.

TOSS – The toss between Madhya Pradesh and Railways will take place at 8.30 AM (IST)!

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Darshanam Sports and Education Academy Cricket Ground, Vadodara.

My Dream11 Team

Yash Dubey, Arindam Ghosh, Mangal Mahrour, Vikrant Rajput (vc), Ashish Sehrawat, Ajay Rohera (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Karn Sharma, Ishwar Pandey, Kumar Kartikeya and Amit Kuila

RAI vs MP Probable Playing XIs —

Railways: Mrunal Dev, Mangal Mahrour, Ashish Sehrawat, Arindam Ghosh (C), Vikrant Rajput, Karn Sharma, Harsh Tyagi, Pradeep T, Karthik Raman, Dinesh Mor, Amit Kuila.

Madhya Pradesh: Naman Ojha (C), Ajay Rohera (wk), Rajat Patidar, Yash Dubey, Parth Sahani, Ananad Bais, Ishwar Pandey, Venkatesh Iyer, Gaurav Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Kumar Kartikeya.

SQUADS —

Madhya Pradesh: Naman Ojha (C), Ajay Rohera (wk), Rajat Patidar, Yash Dubey, Parth Sahani, Ishwar Pandey, Gaurav Yadav, Anand Bais, Avesh Khan, Saransh Jain, Mihir Hirwani, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Batham, Mukul Raghav, Kumar Kartikeya, Kuldeep Sen, Rishabh Chouhan.

Railways: Mrunal Devdhar, Mangal Mahrour, Ashish Sehrawat, Arindam Ghosh (C), Karn Sharma, Dinesh Mor (wk), Pradeep T, Karthik Raman, Shivendra Singh, Amit Kuila, Manish Rao, Harsh Tyagi, Pratham Singh, Vikrant Rajput.

