Dream11 Team Madurai Panthers vs VB Kanchi Veerans Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s TNPL Match MAD vs VBK at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli: After an impressive tournament opener against TUTI Patriots, Madurai Panthers succumbed to a defeat in their next match at the hands of Dindigul Dragons. Chasing, they fell short of the winning total by 30 runs. They would hope to get their campaign back on track against VB Kanchi Veerans.

The Baba Aparajith-led Veerans, on the other hand, would be riding high on confidence after their thunderous victory in the first match. They defeated Karaikudi Kaalai by a margin of 110 runs which is the third-biggest victory in term of runs in Tamil Nadu Premier League history. Veerans would be eyeing another dominating performance against Madurai who looks slightly out of momentum.

TOSS – The toss between Madurai Panthers and VB Kanchi Veerans will take place at 2.45PM (IST).

Time: 3.15 PM IST.

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: S. Lokeshwar.

Batsmen: A Karthik, R Sathish, Sanjay Yadav, P Francis Rokins.

Bowlers: K Akash, R Mithun, R Suthesh.

All-rounders: R Shah, J Kousik, B Aparajith.

My Dream XI Team

S. Lokeshwar (WK), A Karthik, R Sathish (VC), Sanjay Yadav, P Francis Rokins, R Shah, J Kousik, B Aparajith (C), K Akash, R Mithun, R Suthesh.

Probable Playing XIs —

Madurai Panthers: Arun Karthik (c), A Sarath Raj, Shijit Chandran, Jagatheesan Kousik, Nilesh Subramanian (wk), Abhishek Tanwar, R Mithun, Kiran Akash, Rahil Shah, Lokesh Raj, Akash Sumra.

VB Kanchi Veerans: Rajagopal Sathish, Baba Aparajith (c), Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), R Silambarasan, Sanjay Yadav, K Vishal Vaidhya, P Francis Rokins, U Mukilesh, Aushik Srinivas, S Arun, Rangaraj Suthesh.

SQUADS —

Madurai Panthers: Arun Karthik (c), A Sarath Raj, Shijit Chandran, Jagatheesan Kousik, Nilesh Subramanian (wk), Abhishek Tanwar, R Mithun, Kiran Akash, Rahil Shah, Lokesh Raj, Akash Sumra, Sabin Somatha Karnavar, MS Promoth, R Karthikeyan, Aditya Giridhar.

VB Kanchi Veerans: Rajagopal Sathish, Baba Aparajith (c), Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), R Silambarasan, Sanjay Yadav, K Vishal Vaidhya, P Francis Rokins, U Mukilesh, Aushik Srinivas, S Arun, Rangaraj Suthesh, NS Harish, RS Mokit Hariharan, K Deeban Lingesh, S Siddharth, R Divakar.

