Dream11 Team MAH vs BRD– Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Elite Group B Match Between Maharashtra vs Baroda, Elite Group B, Round 4 – Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: Both Baroda and Maharashtra are coming into the match after a washout in their respective campaign openers during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019. The hosts Baroda, however, did manage to spend some time with the bat against UP but it is Maharashtra who still are waiting to take the field this year. In the last edition of VHT, Maharashtra qualified for the quarterfinals but eventually lost a close game to a young Jharkhand side. On the other hand, Baroda gave a good account of themselves although but missed out on qualification by a whisker. The last time these two teams faced off against each other, Maharashtra registered a comfortable five-wicket win.

Maharashtra boast off an experienced squad with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi and Kedar Jadhav in their ranks. Baroda will largely bank upon the all-round duo of Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya.

TOSS – The toss between Maharashtra and Baroda will take place at 8.30 AM (IST).

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Darshanam Sports and Education Academy Cricket Ground, Vadodara.

My Dream11 Team

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Kedar Devdhar (vc), Rahul Tripathi, Avdhoot Dandekar (wk), Krunal Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Samad Fallah, Lukman Meriwala, Satyajeet Bachhav, Babashafi Pathan

MAH vs BRD Probable Playing XIs —

Maharashtra: Swapnil Gugale, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Kedar Jadhav (C), Rahul Triphati, Naushad Shaikh, Avdhoot Dandekar (wk), Samad Fallah, Satyajeet Bachhav, Nikit Dhumal, Azim Kazi.

Baroda: Kedar Devdhar, Aditya Waghmode, Vishnu Solanki, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya (C), Swapnil Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Mitesh Patel (wk), Rishi Arothe, Lukman Meriwala, Babashafi Pathan.

SQUADS —

Maharashtra: Swapnil Gugale, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav (C), Rahul Tripathi, Samad Fallah, Satyajeet Bachhav, Nikit Dhumal, Avdhoot Dandekar, Shamshuzama Kazi, Divyang Himganekar, Yash Nahar, Azim Kazi, Mukesh Choudhary.

Baroda: Vishnu Solanki (wk), Aditya Waghmode, Yusuf Pathan, Kedar Devdhar, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya (C), Lukman Meriwala, Rishi Arothe, Babashafi Pathan, Swapnil Singh, Mitesh Patel, Ninad Rathva, Soyeb Sopariya, Abhimanyu Rajput, Sukrit Pandey.

