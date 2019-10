Dream11 Predictions

Team Maharashtra vs Vidarbha, Round 4, Elite Group A & B Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 VHT ODD – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match MAH vs VID at Gujarat State Fertilizer Corporation Ground in Vadodara:

It would be a battle of the equals as both the sides boast of strong batting line-ups. If Vidarbha have Faiz Fazal, Wasim Jaffer and Atharva Taide, Maharashtra are also strong as they have Kedar Jadhav, Rahul Tripathi and Ankeet Bawne.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for MAH vs VID

Keeper – Jitesh Sharma

Batters – Ankeet Bawne (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad [C], Faiz Fazal, Apoorva Wankhede, Ganesh Satish

All-Rounders – Srikant Wagh, Kedar Jadhav

Bowlers – Nikit Dhumal, Satyajeet Bachhav, Akshay Wakhare

My Dream11

Jitesh Sharma, Ankeet Bawne (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad [C], Faiz Fazal, Apoorva Wankhede, Ganesh Satish, Srikant Wagh, Kedar Jadhav, Nikit Dhumal, Satyajeet Bachhav, Akshay Wakhare

MAH vs VID Predicted 11

Vidarbha: Jitesh Sharma [wk], Faiz Fazal, Wasim Jaffer [c], Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Darshan Nalkande, Apoorva Wankhade, Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Karnewar, Yash Thakur, Shrikant Wagh.

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Ankit Bawne, Naushad Shaikh, Kedhar Jadhav [c], Avdhoot Dandekar [wk], Divyang Himganekar, Samad Fallah, Satyajeet Bachhav, Azim Kazi and Nikit Dhumal

Squads

Vidarbha: Jitesh Sharma [wk], Faiz Fazal, Wasim Jaffer [c], Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Darshan Nalkande, Apoorva Wankhade, Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Karnewar, Yash Thakur, Shrikant Wagh, R Sanjay, Akshay Wadkar, Umesh Yadav, Aditya Sarwate, Rushabh Rathod.

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Ankit Bawne, Naushad Shaikh, Kedhar Jadhav [c], Avdhoot Dandekar [wk], Divyang Himganekar, Samad Fallah, Satyajeet Bachhav, Azim Kazi and Nikit Dhumal, S Kazi, Mukesh Choudhary, Yash Nahar, Swapnil Gugale.

