Dream11 Team MAL vs NEP 1st T20I – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Twenty20 Malaysia vs Nepal at Kinrara Oval, Kuala Lumpur: Nepal will lock horns with Malaysia in a 2-match T20I series in the build up to the ICC T20 World Cup Asian Regional Finals qualifier which will commence a few days later. It will be a great opportunity for both teams to get to play against each other. Malaysia and Nepal have some extremely promising players and that would make it interesting from the viewers point of view. It is a 2-match T20I series which means if a team wants to win the series they would have to win both the match or else share the accolades.

The two teams will be among the six teams that will be taking part in that tournament ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers. Two of those will qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers, an event that will host 14 teams eyeing the 6 places up for grabs in the main event.

TOSS – The toss between Malaysia and Nepal will take place at 7.00 AM!

Time: 7.30 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Last five completed Twenty20 matches (including unofficial ones):

Malaysia: W, W, W, W, W.

Nepal: W, W, L, W, W.

Probable Playing XIs:

Malaysia:

Shafiq Sharif (wk), Anwar Arudin, Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak, Ahmad Faiz Mohammad Noor (C), Syahadat Ramli, Aminuddin Ramli, Sharvin Muniandy, Pasha Syafiq Ali, Fitri Sham, Neville Liyanage, Anwar Rahman.

Bench: Nazril Abd Rahman, Pavandeep Singh, Virandeep Singh.

Nepal:

Pawan Sarraf, Paras Khadka (C), Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sharad Vesawkar, Binod Bhandari (wk), Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abhinash Bohara, Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi.

Bench: Basant Regmi, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Pradeep Airee.

