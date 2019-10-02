Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team MAL vs VAN – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 4th T20I Match Between Malaysia vs Vanuatu, Vanuatu tour of Malaysia 2019 T20I Series: With series on the line, Malaysia will host Vanuatu in the 4th T20I of the series at the Kinara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. The hosts will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum which they achieved in the third game of the series. Malaysia defeated the tourists by 26 runs to keep the series alive.

Meanwhile, Vanuatu are just one win away from sealing the series in their favour. The visitors began the series win a 17-run win as they successfully defended their total of 151/5. Vanuatu’s win in the first match of this series is only their 3rd in 10 T20I games. They followed the suit in the 2nd T20I which was rescheduled after the rain-interruption and registered a comprehensive 51-run victory.

TOSS – The toss between Malaysia vs Vanuatu will take place at 12 PM (IST).

Time: 12.15 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

My Dream11 Team

Ainool Haqqiem, Virandeep Singh (vc), Joshua Rasu (C), Sharvin Muniandy, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Nalin Nipiko, Syed Aziz , Simpson Obed, Pavandeep Singh and Apolinaire Stephen.

MAL vs VAN Probable Playing XIs —

Vanuatu: Andrew Mansale (C), Patrick Matautaava, Joshua Rasu, Apolinaire Stephen, Jamal Vira (wk), Jelany Chilia, Nalin Nipiko, Simpson Obed, Ronald Tari, Clement Tommy, Wesley Viraliliu.

Malaysia: Virandeep Singh (C), Syed Aziz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ainool Hafizs, Sharvin Muniandy, Ariff Jamaludeen, Ainool Haqqiem (wk), Muhammad Wafiq, Pavandeep Singh, Fitri Sham, Nazril Rahman

SQUADS —

Vanuatu: Andrew Mansale (C), Apolinaire Stephen, Jelany Chilia, Shane Deitz, Trevor Langa, Patrick Matautaava, Williamsing Nalisa, Jamal Vira (wk), Nalin Nipiko, Simpson Obed, Joshua Rasu, Zechariah Shem, Ronald Tari, Clement Tommy, Wesley Viraliliu, Callum Blake, Paul Kaltapau, Wolford Kalworai.

Malaysia: Ainool Haqqiem (wk), Muhammad Amir, Syed Aziz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh (C), Muhammad Wafiq, Pavandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Anwar Arudin, Syazrul Idrus, Sharvin Muniandy, Nazril Rahman, Fitri Sham, Ainool Hafizs, Ariff Jamaludeen.

