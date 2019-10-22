Dream11 Prediction

Team Manchester City FC vs Atalanta BC UEFA Champions League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Group C Match MCI vs ATN at Etihad Stadium:

Manchester City will be squaring off with Atalanta BC for the very first time in Europe. The City side currently resides at the top of Group C with six points in two games. Pep Guardiola would be hoping they can continue the winning momentum when they meet Atalanta. The Atalanta side cannot be taken lightly by City as they have played some impressive football this season and find themselves in the third spot in Group C.

Manchester City FC vs Atalanta BC UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: October 23, 2019.

Time: 12:30 PM IST (October 23).

Venue: Etihad Stadium.

MCI vs ATN Dream11 Predictions

Goalkeeper- E Moraes

Defenders- B Mendy, N Otamendi, A Masiello, J L Palomino

Midfielders- K D Bryune, D Silva, R Freuler

Forwards- R Sterling, L Muriel, S Aguero (C)

MCI vs ATN Probable Starting XI

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Otamendi, Stones, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Bernardo, Aguero, Sterling

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Masiello; Hateboer, Freuler, Pasalic, Gosens; Malinovskiy, Muriel, Gomez

