Dream11 Predictions

Team Manchester City FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers English Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match MCI vs WOL at Etihad Stadium:

Manchester City will look to continue its winning momentum when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Manchester City will look to close in on table-toppers Liverpool, who are five points away from them. The Wolves, on the other hand, will look to get their campaign on track, they are currently languishing at the 13th spot. Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City’s midfielder is likely to miss the fixture due to a groin injury. Benjamin Mendy and Jao Cancelo, who were a part of the squad in their midweek Champions League game are expected to start for City.

TIME- The kick-off time of EPL match Manchester City FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers is 6:30 PM (IST).

Date: October 6, 2019 (Sunday).

Venue: Etihad Stadium.

MCI vs WOL My Dream11 Team

Moraes, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Doherty, Moutinho, Mahrez, Gundogan, Neves, Sterling, Jota

Probable Playing XIs

Manchester City- Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodrigo, Gundogan; Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero

Wolves- Patricio; Saiss, Coady; Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Jimenez, Jota

