Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Team Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspurs Premier League 2019 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match MCI VS TOT at Etihad Stadium:

Manchester City host the Spurs in their backyard. Both the sides have started their season on a winning note and would like it to remain that way after the clash today. Man City have beaten Liverpool for the Community Shield and hammered West Ham 5-0 in their PL opener.

As for Spurs, they managed to come from 1-0 down to beat newly-promoted Aston Villa 3-1 last weekend.

Ahead of the high-octane clash, Pep Guardiola has been full of praise for the North London outfit, labeling them the second-best team in Europe:

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspurs Premier League 2019 Match Details

Date: August 17, 2019.

Time: 2200 hrs.

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspurs Premier League 2019 Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Walker, Laporte and Alderweirld

Midfielders: De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Harry Winks and Christian Eriksen

Forwards: Lucas Moura and Sterling

My Dream11 Team

Ederson, Walker, Laporte and Alderweirld, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Harry Winks and Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura and Sterling

MCI vs TOT Probable Starting 11

Spurs: Hugo Lloris, Kyle Walker-Peters, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele, Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Aguero, Sterling.

Check Dream11 Prediction / TOT Dream11 Team / Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team / MCI Dream11 Team / Mancester City Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.