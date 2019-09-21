Dream11 Predictions

Team Manchester City vs Watford Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match MCI vs WAT at Etihad Stadium in Manchester:

Defending champions Manchester City faced a shock defeat last week against a weak Norwich City side, now they would like to get back to winning ways when they lock horns with Watford. On paper, City looks a way better side, but again, they cannot take things lightly. Watford, on the other hand, is coming off a spirited draw against Arsenal and they would draw inspiration from that match when they take on the defending champions. Manchester City would be hoping for a brilliant performance from Aguero who is in great form.

Manchester City vs Watford Premier League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: September 21, 2019.

Time: 7:35 PM IST.

Venue: Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

MCI vs WAT Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Moraes, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Dawson, Kabasele, De Bruyne, Silva, Pereyra, Sarr, Aguero, Sterling

Probable Starting XI–

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, B Silva, D Silva, Sterling, Aguero

Watford: Foster, Janmaat, Dawson, Kabasele, Femenia, Doucoure, Capoue, Hughes, Cleverley, Deulofeu, Pereyra

