Dream11 Team Manchester United vs Astana UEFA Europa League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match ARS vs FRK at Old Trafford, Manchester: With two wins, two draws and a defeat, Manchester United have had the smooth start to the season they had expected. However, with the win against a quality Leicester City in their last outing in the English Premier League, the Reds would be confident ahead of their first European clash of the season. The team is expected to remain the same which faced Leicester, while a slight change in the form of 17-year-old Mason Greenwood and Thith Chong can also be included.

Astana, the team from Kazakhstan, might not be too overwhelming for the United players but it would be a mistake to take them lightly. The club have been the title-holder of the Kazakhstan Premier League for the last five years and can pose a strong challenge against a Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw-less Manchester United. Also, no injury issue in the team should boost the confidence of Astana players ahead of their big clash at the Old Trafford.

Recent form (Last six matches)

Manchester United – W W D L D W

Astana – W W W W L W

Manchester United vs Astana UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: September 19, 2019.

Time: 12:30 AM IST (September 20).

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

MUN vs ASN Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Goalkeeper: Romero.

Defenders: Postnikov, Maguire, Lindelof, Young.

Midfielders: Sigurjonsson, Fred, Tomasov.

Forwards: Rashford, Rotariu, Pereira.

MUN vs ASN My Dream11 Team

Romero (GK), Postnikov, Maguire, Lindelof, Young, Sigurjonsson, Fred, Tomasov, Rashford, Rotariu, Pereira.

Manchester United: Romero, Young, Maguire, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Fred, McTominay, Pereira, Lingard, Chong, Greenwood.

Astana: Eric, Shomko, Simunovic, Postnikov, Rukavina, Mayewski, Logvinenko, Tomasov, Sigjonsson, Rotariu, Murtazayev.

Check Dream11 Prediction / MUN Dream11 Team / ASN Dream11 Team / Manchester United Dream11 Team/ Astana Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.