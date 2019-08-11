Dream11 Team Manchester United vs Chelsea English Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match MUN VS CHE at Old Trafford, Manchester: Manchester United and Chelsea will battle it out in the first big game of this season’s Premier League and it promises to be an enthralling one. Opening the season with a big match should get both the teams straight into the mix of things. United look a more balanced side than last season with some intelligent signings in crucial positions. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been their most-talked-about transfer in the window and he showed proved his worth in the pre-season friendlies rightly justified the hype around him.

For Chelsea, it will be all about adapting to new style of play with the same set of players. The transfer ban meant there were no signings during the window and the departure of Eden hazard worsened the situation further for the Blues. Pulisic is being deemed as the one who could take Hazard’s place and it would be interesting to witness how Frank Lampard utilizes the US international. Also with David Luiz’s exit, Lampard will have to create a new formation on the back.

Manchester United vs Chelsea English Premier League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: August 11, 2019.

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

Manchester United vs Chelsea English Premier League 2019-20 Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Goalkeeper: David De Gea.

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, César Azpilicueta, Emerson,Victor Lindelöf.

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante.

Forward: Pulisic, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial.

My Dream XI Team

David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, César Azpilicueta, Emerson, Victor Lindelöf, Paul Pogba, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Pulisic, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Probable Playing XI

Manchester United: David De Gea, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Fred, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial.

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Emerson, Christensen, Kurt Zouma, César Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kanté, Jorginho, Christian Pulisic, Pedro, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham.

