Dream11 Team Manchester United vs Leicester City English Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match MUN VS LEI at Old Trafford, Manchester: As the club football returns after an international break, today’s fixture involving Manchester United and Leicester City is expected to be a thriller. Third-placed Leicester will travel to Old Trafford with an aim to extend their unbeaten run against an under-confident United.

Despite a fantastic league-opener which saw the Red Devils scoring four goals against Chelsea, the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side have not been able to capitalize on that. Following the win in the first match, they have remained victory-less so far. The situation seems to worsen further for Solskjaer as injury woes have hit the club massively. Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial have been ruled out for today’s, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is out for this week and Luke Shaw will remain unavailable till the end of the month.

Leicester, on the other hand, have been a force to reckon so far and would be hoping for some easy point against an injury-hit United side. The Foxes have been unbeaten so far with two and two draws and have seen a perfect balance and coordination among the players. Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Harvey Barns have formed one of the most productive attacking units in the league. The likes of Ricardo Pereira and Jonny Evans have been at the top of their game in the defence.

Manchester United vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

Manchester United Win: 66.

Leicester City Win: 33.

Draw: 29.

Manchester United vs Leicester City English Premier League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: September 14, 2019.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

MUN vs LEI Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Goalkeeper: David de Gea.

Defenders: Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, Victor Lindelof.

Midfielders: James Maddison, Daniel James, Wilfred Ndidi, Harvey Barnes.

Forwards: Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford.

MUN vs LEI My Dream11 Team

David de Gea (C), Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, Victor Lindelof, James Maddison, Daniel James, Wilfred Ndidi, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United vs Leicester City Probable Starting XI

Manchester United: David de Gea, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard, Scott McTominay, Daniel James, Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, Marcus Rashford.

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Ben Chilwell, Wilfred Ndidi, Marc Albrighton, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy.

