Dream11 Predictions

Team Manchester United vs Newcastle United English Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match MUN vs NEW at St. James’ Park:

Newcastle United host Manchester United at St James’ Park on Sunday. The Red Devils will look to break their 10-match winless drought away from home. Newcastle United have been going through a disastrous run of form where they have not won a single game since August. Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw, and Anthony Martial are yet to be declared fit to play by the manager and their absence is bound to hurt Manchester United. In the last six encounters between the two sides, Manchester United have managed to win thrice, whereas Newcastle managed a solitary win.

TIME- The kick-off time of EPL match Manchester United vs Newcastle United is 9:00 PM (IST).

Date: October 6, 2019 (Sunday).

Venue: St. James’ Park.

MUN vs NEW My Dream11 Team

David De Gea; Yedlin, Maguire, Dummett, Young; McTominay, Shelvey, Longstaff, James; Saint-Maximin, Rashford

Probable Playing XIs

Newcastle United- Dubravka; Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Willems; Almiron, Longstaff, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton

Manchester United- De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Young; Pereira, Matic, McTominay; Mata, Rashford, James

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MUN Dream11 Team/ NEW Dream11 Team/ Manchester United Dream11 Team/ Newcastle United Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips, Predictions and more.