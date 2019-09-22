Dream11 Predictions

Team Manchester United vs West Ham United Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match MUN vs WHU at London Stadium, Stratford:

West Ham would be hosting Manchester United at home and it is expected to be a mouthwatering contest. The Red Devils have scored most goals against West Ham than any other side in the Premier League. This also means that Manchester United start overwhelming favourites. Manchester is winless in their last six away games and they would like to change that. Eyes would be on Rashford as Manchester will dearly want him to rise to the occasion. Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly are sidelined while Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial are major doubts.

Manchester United vs West Ham United Premier League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: September 22, 2019.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: London Stadium, Stratford.

MUN vs WHU Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Fabianski, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bisseka, Diop, Yarmolenko, Noble, Rice, Lanzini, Rashford, Haller

Probable Starting XI–

Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bisseka, McTominay, Matic, Pereira, Lingard, Rashford, Greenwood

West Ham United: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Anderson, Haller

Check Dream11 Prediction / MUN Dream11 Team / WHU Dream11 Team / Manchester United Dream11 Team/ West Ham United Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.