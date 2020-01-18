Dream11 Team

MCI vs CRY Premier League 2019-20 Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Football Today’s Match Manchester City vs Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium 8:30 PM IST:

Manchester City would look to close in on leaders Liverpool with a win over Crystal Palace, while their opposition, who have been in the middle of a good run would like to continue that.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Match Details

Date: January 18, 2020 (India)

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Etihad Stadium

MCI vs CRY My Dream11 Team

Goal Keeper: Guaita.

Defender: Fernandinho, Walker, Riedewaid.

Mid Fielder: Bruyne, Mahrez, D Silva, McCarthy.

Striker: Aguero, Tosun. Stirling.

MCI vs CRY Dream11 Probable Playing XI

Manchester City

Ederson, Walker, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy, Kevin De Bruyne, Gundogan, David Silva, Sterling, Mahrez, Aguero

Crystal Palace

Guaita, Kelly, Tomkins, Cahill, Riedewald, Ayew, Kouyate, McCarthy, McArthur, Zaha, Tosun

