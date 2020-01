Dream11 Tips

Team MHB vs INR I-League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match Mohun Bagan vs Indian Arrows at Kalyani Stadium, Kolkata 5:00 PM IST:

MHB vs INR Dream11 prediction

Goalkeeper: S Mitra

Defenders: A Tom, H Antonay, A Mehta, D Cyrus

Midfielders: V Singh, F Gonzalez (C), J Beitia, N Naorem

Forwards: A Chhetri (VC), B Diawara

MHB vs INR squads

Mohun Bagan:

Sankar Roy, Fran Morante, Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Joseba Beitia, Alexander Romario Jesuraj (on loan from FC Goa), Lalramchullova, Nongdamba Naorem (on loan from Kerala Blasters FC), Baba Diawara, Komron Tursunov, Lalramzauva Khiangte, Suhair VP, Surabuddin Mollick, Shilton Paul, Debjit Majumder (on loan from ATK), Dhanachandra Singh (captain), Shilton D’Silva, SK Sahil, Bikramjeet Singh (on loan from Mumbai City FC), Azharuddin Mallick, Daniel Cyrus, Sheikh Faiaz (on loan from ATK), Subha Ghosh, Fran González.

Indian Arrows:

Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Ajin Tom, Harpreet Singh, Akash Mishra, Hendry Antonay, Vikram Pratap Singh (Captain), Gurkirat Singh, Aman Chetri, Givson Singh, Bawlte Rohmingthanga, Saurabh Meher, Samik Mitra, Ricky Shabong, Joseph Lalsanglura, Harmanpreet Singh, Ruivah Hormipam, Telem Suranjit Singh, Tamal Naskar, Rohit Danu, Surya Tirkey, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Suraj Rawat, Ridge Dmello, Sanjeev Stalin.

