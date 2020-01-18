Dream11 Team

MHB vs QEB I-League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match Mohun Bagan vs Quess East Bengal at Salt Lake Stadium Stadium, Kolkata 5:00 PM IST:

It would be Super Sunday and emotions will run high when Mohun Bagan clash with arch-rivals East Bengal in what will be the penultimate I-League derby between the traditional powerhouses of Indian football at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium.

The oldest football club in India, Mohun Bagan, is all set to enter the lucrative Indian Super League from next season after their merger with ATK.

But East Bengal is struggling to find new investors and their ISL entry is still not confirmed.

The passionate fans, who outnumber the seats on most occasions at the gigantic Salt Lake Stadium, will look to make the most of the last two I-League derbies — in Sunday’s first leg and the reverse fixture on March 15.

MHB vs QEB Dream11 prediction

Goalkeeper: Sankar Roy

Defenders: Daneil Cyrus, A. Mehta, Marti Crespi, Kamalpreet Singh

Midfielders: Joseba Beitia, Fran Gonzalez, Lalrindika Ralte, Kassim Aidara, Juan Mera Gonzalez

Forwards: Marcos Jiménez de la Espada Martín, Baba Diawara

Predicted XI

Mohun Bagan: Sankar Roy, Ashutosh Mehta, Fran Morante, Daneil Cyrus, Dhanachandra Singh, SK Sahil, Fran Gonzalez, Shubha Ghosh, Joseba Beitia, V.P. Suhair, Baba Diawara

East Bengal: Laldanmawia Ralte, Kamalpreet Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Marti Crespi, Abhishek Ambekar, Lalrindika Ralte, Kassim Aidara, Juan Mera Gonzalez, Pintu Mahato, Jamie Santos Colado, Marcos Jiménez de la Espada Martín

SQUADS

East Bengal: L. Ralte, Rakshit Dagar, Mirshad Michu, Samad Ali Mollick, Mehtab Singh, Borja Gomez, Marti Crespi, Abhishek Ambekar, Kamalpreet Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Manoj Mohammed, Pintu Mahata, Lalrindika Ralte, Kassim Aidara, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Prakash Sarkar, Juan Mera Gonzalez, PC Rohlupuia, Boithang Haokip, Bidyasagar Singh, Jaime Colado, Marcos de la Espada, Ronaldo Oliviera.

Mohun Bagan: Sankar Roy, Fran Morante, Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Joseba Beitia, Alexander Romario Jesuraj (on loan from FC Goa), Lalramchullova, Nongdamba Naorem (on loan from Kerala Blasters FC), Baba Diawara, Komron Tursunov, Lalramzauva Khiangte, Suhair VP, Surabuddin Mollick, Shilton Paul, Debjit Majumder (on loan from ATK), Dhanachandra Singh (captain), Shilton D’Silva, SK Sahil, Bikramjeet Singh (on loan from Mumbai City FC), Azharuddin Mallick, Daniel Cyrus, Sheikh Faiaz (on loan from ATK), Subha Ghosh, Fran González

