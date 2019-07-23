Dream11 Team MID vs SUR Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Vitality T20 Blast Surrey vs Middlesex:

This undoubtedly is the biggest match in Vitality Blast today as some of the biggest cricketing names will take the field. Former South African cricketer AB De Villiers will have all the limelight and eyes on him. So, will be the case with showman Imran Tahir. Australian skipper Aaron Finch would also feature in the T20 game. For Surrey, it is a big match after they were ripped apart by a brilliant Cameron Delport knock in their last encounter. Surrey would hope Finch comes good for them in the crucial encounter at Kennington Oval.

TOSS – The toss between Surrey vs Middlesex will take place at 10:30 PM IST.

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Kennington Oval in London

MID vs SUR Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper: J Simpson.

Batsmen: AB de Villiers, A Finch(C), R Burns, D Malan, W Jacks.

Allrounders: P Stirling, S Curran.

Bowlers: T Helm(VC), J Clark, N Sowter.

MID vs SUR My Dream11 Team

J Simpson (WK), A de Villiers, A Finch(c), R Burns, D Malan, W Jacks, P Stirling, S Curran, T Helm(VC), J Clark and N Sowter.

MID vs SUR Probable Playing 11

Team Middlesex (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Dawid Malan (C), Nick Gubbins, AB de Villiers, John Simpson (WK), George Scott, Tom Helm, Toby Roland-Jones, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Team Surrey (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Will Jacks, Mark Stoneman/Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (WK), Jordan Clark, Rikki Clarke, Tom Curran, Liam Plunkett, Jade Dernbach (C), Gareth Batty, Imran Tahir.

