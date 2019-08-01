Dream11 Team Middlesex vs Kent Spitfires Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match MID vs KET at the Lord’s, London: In what is expected to be a nail-biter of a clash, South group table-topper Kent Spitfires will lock horns with the second-ranked Middlesex at the home of cricket Lord’s. Middlesex, which is considered one of the worst teams in T20 history, has been successful enough to put a hold on their poor performance in this season’s T20 Blast. They have managed to win three of the four games and are currently placed in the second position. The team has been boosted by some of the greats of the game in the form of AB de Villiers and Eoin Morgan

Kent, on the other hand, has won all their four matches with comprehensive margin as Surrey became their latest victims. Their bowling unit, consisting of Australian international Adam Milne, has been in an exceptional form. Thus far it would be fair to say, today’s contest will be graced some fierce battles between the batsmen of Middlesex and the bowlers of Kent.

Middlesex vs Kent Spitfires Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Surrey and Kent Spitfires will take place at 10:15 PM (IST).

Time: 10:45 PM IST.

Venue: The Lord’s, London.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Oliver Robinson.

Batsmen: Eoin Morgan, AB de Villiers, Dawid Malan, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Paul Stirling.

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi.

Bowlers: Adam Milne, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, Fred Klaassen.

My Dream XI Team

Eoin Morgan, AB de Villiers, Dawid Malan (C), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Paul Stirling, Oliver Robinson (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Adam Milne, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hardus Viljoen and Fred Klaassen.

Probable Playing XIs —

Middlesex: Dawid Malan (C), Paul Stirling, Stephen Eskinazi, AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, John Simpson (WK), Tom Helm, Toby Roland-Jones, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Kent Spitfires: Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Zak Crawley, Oliver Robinson (WK), Heino Kuhn, Mohammad Nabi, Alex Blake, Grant Stewart, Adam Milne, Hardus Viljoen, Fred Klaassen, Imran Qayyum.

SQUADS–

Middlesex: Dawid Malan (C), Paul Stirling, Stephen Eskinazi, AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, John Simpson (WK), Tom Helm, Toby Roland-Jones, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Mujeeb ur Rahman, George Scott, James Harris, Dan Lincoln.

Kent Spitfires: Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Zak Crawley, Oliver Robinson (WK), Heino Kuhn, Mohammad Nabi, Alex Blake, Grant Stewart, Adam Milne, Hardus Viljoen, Fred Klaassen, Imran Qayyum, Calum Haggett, Sean Dickson, Matt Milnes, Jordan Cox.

