Dream11 Predictions

Team Middlesex vs Somerset South Group, Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match MID vs SOM at County Ground, Bristol: Middlesex had lost only one match in their first four before getting crushed by Kent at Lord’s. The likes of AB de Villiers, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan and Paul Stirling stood no chance against the spirited pace attack of Kent. However, given the performance of the London-based team, they will be determined to get their campaign back on the winning track.

Somerset had won only one in their first four matches before winning the last one against Surrey. Feeling the requirement to have a change in the team, young Eddie Byrom was picked up over experienced Peter Trego. The youngster, with some good performance on his back for the second 11, played a fiery knock of 54 in just 19 balls in his debut for Somerset and helped his team register their second victory of the season.

Middlesex vs Somerset Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Middlesex and Somerset will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Old Deer Park in Richmond.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Tom Banton.

Batsmen: Eoin Morgan, Babar Azam, Eddie Byrom, AB de Villiers.

All-rounders: Paul Stirling, Roelof van der Merwe.

Bowlers: Jerome Taylor, Tom Helm, Steve Finn, Craig Overton.

My Dream XI Team

Eoin Morgan, Babar Azam, Eddie Byrom, AB de Villiers, Tom Banton, Paul Stirling, Roelof van der Merwe, Jerome Taylor, Tom Helm, Steve Finn, Craig Overton.

Middlesex vs Somerset Probable Playing XIs —

Middlesex: Dawid Malan (C), Paul Stirling, Stephen Eskinazi, AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, John Simpson (WK), Tom Helm, Toby Roland-Jones, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Somerset: Babar Azam, Tom Banton, Tom Abell (C), James Hildreth, Eddie Byrom, Tom Lammonby, Roelof van der Merwe, Jerome Taylor, Max Waller, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton.

SQUADS–

Middlesex: Dawid Malan (C), Paul Stirling, Stephen Eskinazi, AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, John Simpson (WK), Tom Helm, Toby Roland-Jones, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Mujeeb ur Rahman, George Scott, James Harris, Dan Lincoln.

Somerset: Babar Azam, Tom Banton, Tom Abell (C), James Hildreth, Eddie Byrom, Tom Lammonby, Roelof van der Merwe, Jerome Taylor, Max Waller, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Ollie Sale, Tim Groenewald.

