Team Montreal Tigers vs Toronto Nationals Global T20 Canada 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match MT vs TN at CAA Centre Brampton Ontario: The Tigers lost to the Nationals in their previous encounter and they would like to make up for it, this time around. It will not be easy against a formidable Nationals who have Yuvraj Singh in good form. Their last victory over the Tigers would provide them with a whole lot of confidence.

TOSS – The toss between Montreal Tigers vs Toronto Nationals will take place at 9:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 10 PM IST.

Venue: CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario.

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen, Dinesh Chandimal, Matthew Cross

Batsmen: Kyle Coetzer, Ravindu Gunasekera, Chirag Suri, Rodrigo Thomas, Yuvraj Singh, Brendon McCullum

Allrounders: Thisara Perera, Scott Kuggelejin, Chris Green

Bowlers: Dilion Heyliger, Alasdair Evans, Salman Nazar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jeremy Gordon

Dinesh Chandimal, Matthew Cross, Kyle Coetzer, Yuvraj Singh, Brendon McCullum, Rodrigo Thomas (C), Thisara Perera (VC), Chris Green, Dilion Heyliger, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jeremy Gordon.

MT vs TN Probable Playing 11

Montreal Tigers: Kyle Coetzer, Ravindu Gunasekera, Dinesh Chandimal, George Bailey (c), Thisara Perera, Matthew Cross (wk), Scott Kuggelejin, Dilion Heyliger, Nikhil Dutta, Alasdair Evans.

Toronto Nationals: Rodrigo Thomas, Chirag Suri, Moises Henriques/Brendon McCullum, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Yuvraj Singh (c)/Manpreet Gony, Chris Green, Ravinderpal Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Salman Nazar, Jeremy Gordon, Sandeep Lamichhane.

