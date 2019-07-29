Dream11 Team Montreal Tigers vs Vancouver Knights Global T20 Canada 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match MON vs VK at CAA Centre Brampton Ontario: Both the teams had started off in a convincing note with comprehensive victories from their opening matches. However, Montreal Tigers and Vancouver Knights suffered the same fate in their respective second match of the season as they tasted the bitterness of defeat. Montreal was bowled out for a paltry total of 101. Chasing, Brampton Wolves scored the run in just seven overs and handed the Tigers an embarrassing result.

Vancouver Knights, on the other hand, were blown away by the might of Winnipeg Hawks’ batsmen. Batting of the Chris gayle-led team was also on the money as they posted a total of above 200 in the first innings. However, the intent of Chriss Lynn, JP Duminy and Dwayne Bravo proved overwhelmingly excessive for the Vancouver bowlers. The chasing team smashed their way to the winning total in less than 16 overs.

TOSS – The toss between Montreal Tigers and Vancouver Knights will take place at 1:30 AM (IST)!

Time: 2 AM IST.

Venue: CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario.

Wicket-keeper: Given Tobias Visee’s ability with the bat he looks like the prime candidate for this role.

Batsmen: With names like Kyle Coetzer, Anton Devcich, Rassie van der Dussen and Chris Gayle one should not think much about the batting department of this fantasy eleven.

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andile Phehlukwayo and Sean Abbott can make it to any team if given chance, thus their selection in this category seems a must.

Bowlers: The bowling front should be handed over to Mohammad Naveed, Fawad Ahmed and Ali Khan.

My Dream XI Team

Chris Gayle (C), Kyle Coetzer, Anton Devcich, Rassie van der Dussen, Tobias Visee (WK), Sunil Narine, Andile Phehlukwayo Sean Abbott, Mohammad Naveed, Fawad Ahmed Ali Khan.

Probable Playing XIs —

Montreal Tigers: Kyle Coetzer, Sunil Narine, Bupinder Singh, Anton Devcich, George Bailey (C), Matthew Cross (WK), Sean Abbott, Mohammad Naveed, Dillon Heyliger, Nikhil Dutta, Fawad Ahmed.

Vancouver Knights: Chris Gayle (C), Tobias Visee (WK), Chadwick Walton, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smit, Shoaib Malik, Andile Phehlukwayo, Rizwan Cheema, Michael Rippon, Saad Bin Zafar, Ali Khan.

SQUADS —

Montreal Tigers: Kyle Coetzer, Sunil Narine, Bupinder Singh, Anton Devcich, George Bailey (C), Matthew Cross (WK), Sean Abbott, Mohammad Naveed, Dillon Heyliger, Nikhil Dutta, Fawad Ahmed, Niroshan Dickwella, Nizakat Khan, Keemo Paul, Arslan Khan, Ashtan Deosammy, Yax Patel.

Vancouver Knights: Chris Gayle (C), Tobias Visee (WK), Chadwick Walton, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smit, Shoaib Malik, Andile Phehlukwayo, Rizwan Cheema, Michael Rippon, Saad Bin Zafar, Ali Khan, Andre Russell, Aaron Summers, Harsh Thaker, Rayyan Pathan, Hayden Walsh, Daniel Sams, Tim Southee, Asif Ali, Matthew Nandu.

