Team MUM vs BLR Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 109 U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur:

With the Pro Kabaddi League coming to the business end, U Mumba lock horns with defending champions Bengaluru Bulls. While U Mumba is placed in the fourth spot in the points table, the Bulls find themselves in the fifth spot and that is what will make the only game today a much-awaited contest.

Both the teams are on the same points in the points table as well. Going into the match, the Bulls would be a confident lot as they have got the better of U Mumba earlier this season. U Mumba would look to avenge the defeat and that makes for a mouthwatering prospect. Eyes would be on Pawan Singh Sherawat as he has been in top form this season for the Bulls. He will have Fazel Atrachali in his face and that contest will be the one to watch out for.

TOSS – The toss between U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (R), Mahender Singh (D), Ashish Kumar (All rounder), Fazel Atrachali (D), Abhishek Singh (R), Rohit Kumar (R), Rohit Baliyan (R)

Predicted Starting 7s —

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (R), Rohit Kumar (R), Mahender Singh (D), Ashish Kumar (All rounder), Sumit Singh (R), Amit Sheoran (D), Saurabh Nandal (D)

U Mumba Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali (D), Abhishek Singh (R), Sandeep Narwal (All rounder), Surender Singh (D), Arjun Deshwal (R), Harender Kumar (D), Rohit Baliyan (R)

