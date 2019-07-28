DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team MUM vs BLR Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 15 U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai:

Day 2 of the Mumbai leg promises a lot of action as the home side will take the mat in the second match of the day against the Bulls. It will be all to play for the Bulls, who won their first match by a narrow margin and lost their second. U Mumba, on the other hand, will be the more confident team taking the mat as they remain unbeaten in the tourney after two games. Eyes would be on Atrachali as he will shoulder the hopes of the hosts at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Mumbai.

TOSS – The toss between U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls: My Dream11 Team

Pawan Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Harendra Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Arjun Deshwal and Abhishek Singh.

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls: Predicted Lineups

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali(C), Sandeep Narwal, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Rohit Baliyan, Dong Geon Lee and Abhishek Singh.

Bengaluru Bulls- Rohit Kumar(C), Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Sumit Singh and Vijay Kumar.

Check Dream11 Prediction / MUM Dream11 Team / BLR Dream11 Team / U Mumba Dream11 Team/ Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Kabaddi Tips and more.