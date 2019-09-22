Dream11 Predictions

Team MUM vs GUJ Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 102 U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur:

U Mumba looks to be favourites against Gujarat Fortune Giants as they lock horns against each other. While Mumba is placed at the fifth spot in the points table, they would be eyeing to seal their playoffs berth. On the other hand, the Gujarat team is placed in the bottom half of the table and their playoff chances look bleak in the ongoing edition. U Mumba will once again rely on Abhishek Singh, who has been a star this season. The Fortune Giants have managed merely five wins from 16 matches and they have a mountain to climb.

TOSS – The toss between U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Sachin and Rohit Baliyan.

Defenders: The strength of Sunil Kumar, Fazel Atrachali.

All-Rounders: Sandeep Narwal, Rohit Gulia.

My Dream11 Team

Abhishek Singh, Sachin, Rohit Baliyan, Sunil Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Sandeep Narwal, Rohit Gulia.

MUM vs GUJ Predicted Starting 7s —

U Mumba Starting 7: Abhishek Singh (R), Fazel Atrachali (D), Sandeep Narwal (All Rounder), Arjun Deshwal (R), Rohit Baliyan (R), Surinder Singh (D), Harendra Kumar (D)

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: Rohit Gulia (All rounder), Sunil Kumar (D), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), GB More (R), Sonu Jaglan (R), Ankit (D)

