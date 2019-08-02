DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team MUM vs GUJ Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 22 U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants at Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai: The Fortunegiants are yet to lose a match in the tourney which makes this game interesting as U Mumba are no pushovers in front of their fans. Mumbai would hope for an improved show from Fazel and Abhishek. Hosts U Mumba has suffered back-to-back defeats in the season and Fazel Atrachali would be looking to get to winning ways.

TOSS – The toss between U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Abhishek Singh, Rohit Baliyan, Sandeep Narwal, Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Sachin, Surender Singh

Predicted 7s —

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: GB More (R), Rohit Gulia (R), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Sunil Kumar (D), Ruturaj Koravi (D), Pankaj (all-rounder).

U Mumba Starting 7: Abhishek Singh (R), Rohit Baliyan (R), Athul MS (R), Surender Singh (D), Fazel Atrachali (D), Sandeep Narwal (all-rounder), Young Chang Ko (D).

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MUM Dream11 Team/ GUJ Dream11 Team/ U Mumba Dream11 Team/ Gujarat Fortunegiants Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Kabaddi Tips and more.