Team MUM vs HAR Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Eliminator 2 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers at EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad:

In the second eliminator of the day, U Mumba will lock horns with Haryana Steelers. U Mumba has registered 12 wins whereas the Steelers have won 13 this season. It will be a mouthwatering contest as both the teams have won once against each other. Overall, U Mumba has a better win record over Haryana Steelers but will not mean that they will take things for granted. These two teams have met on 8 occasions and U Mumba have claimed 5 wins while Haryana won just three of them.

TOSS – The toss between U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers will take place at 8.25 PM

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Predicted Starting 7s

U Mumba: Sandeep Narwal (A), Arjun Deshwal (R), Surinder Singh (D), Rohit Baliyan (R), Harendra Kumar (D), Abhishek Singh (R), Fazel Atrachali (D).

Haryana Steelers: Sunil (D), Vinay (R), Vikas Kale (D), Vikas Kandola (R), Ravi Kumar (D), Prashanth Kumar Rai (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D).

