Dream11 Predictions

Team MUM vs HAR Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 130 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida:

Both U Mumba and the Steelers will look to head into the playoffs with momentum on their side. While U Mumba plays their penultimate game of the league stage, Steelers will play their last when the two sides lock horns. U Mumba sealed their playoff spot with a win over the Pirates in their last encounter.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, bounced back from a loss with a huge win over Telugu Titans. Now that the playoff berth is sealed, both sides could also look to experiment ahead of the knockout stage.

TOSS – The toss between U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Vikash Kandola (R), Abishek Singh (R), Vijay (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Fazel Atrachali (D), Surender Singh (D), Sandeep Narwal (All-rounder).

Predicted Starting 7s

U Mumba Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali (D), Abhishek Singh (R), Sandeep Narwal (All-rounder), Surender Singh (D), Athul MS (R), Harender Kumar (D), Rohit Baliyan (R).

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (R), Sunil (D), Vikas Kale (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ravi Kumar (D), Vinay (R), Prashanth Kumar Rai (R).

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MUM Dream11 Team/ HAR Dream11 Team/ U Mumba Dream11 Team/ Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Kabaddi Tips and more.