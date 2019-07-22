Dream11 Team MUM vs JAI Pro Kabaddi League 2019 (PKL’19) – After a great start to the season, U Mumba looks a formidable line-up as they get ready to take on Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Panthers would be playing their tournament opener and could look a little rusty. U Mumba will look to make the most of that rustiness with Fazel in defense and Abhishek Singh in raiding. The Panther also has a few big names in their team like Deepak Niwas Hooda, Amit Hooda, and Deepak Narwal. It sure promises to be a great contest.

U Mumbai vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: My Dream11 Team

Deepak Niwas Hooda, Deepak Narwal, Abhishek Singh, Nilesh Salunke, Amit Hooda, Surender Singh and Sandeep Narwal

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Predicted Lineups

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali(C), Sandeep Narwal, Surender Singh, Harsh Vardhan, Rohit Baliyan, Athul MS and Abhishek Singh.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda(C), Deepak Narwal, Nilesh Salunke, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Sunil Siddhgavali and Nitin Rawal.

U Mumba 2019

Fazel Atrachali, Rajaguru Subramanian, Arjun Deshwal, Anil, Gaurav Kumar, Mohit Balyan, Surender Singh, Sandeep Narwal, Rohit Baliyan, Dong Geon Lee, Athul MS, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Young Chang Ko, Abhishek Singh, Vinoth Kumar, Harsh Vardhan, Harendra Kumar

Jaipur Pink Panthers 2019

Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Ajinkya Pawar, Lokesh Kaushik, Pavan TR, Sachin Narwal, Sushil, Amit Hooda, Deepak Narwal, Nilesh, Vishal, Sunil Siddhgawali, Dong Gyu Kim, Malinda, Karamvir