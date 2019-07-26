DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

The Hyderabad leg is finally over after the first week of drama and action, the action now travels to a new city and it is the city of dreams Mumbai. U Mumba, the local favourite will host Puneri Paltans in the Mumbai leg opener at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium. It is expected to be a full house as India cricket captain Virat Kohli will sing the national anthem to kick start the leg. Both the teams look balanced in the early stages of the tourney. Also, both sides boast of big names like Nitin Tomar, Rohit Baliyan and Fazel Atrachali. All in all, it is expected to be a mouthwatering clash.

Pune have more to play for after their defeat to the Steelers in their tournament opener. On the other hand, Abhishek Singh grabbed a Super 10 in the match against Telugu Titans and he would be looking to repeat similar feats.

TOSS – The toss between U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Nitin Tomar (R), Darshan Kaidan (R), R Sriram (R), Surjeet Singh (defender), Hadi Tajik (defender), Girish Maruti (defender), Sagar Krishna (all-rounder).

U Mumba Starting 7: Rohit Baliyan (R), Athul MS (R), Abhishek Singh (R), Farhad Milaghardan (all-rounder), Sandeep Narwal (all-rounder), Surender Singh (defender), Fazel Atrachali (defender).

