Team MUM vs TAM Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 116 U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula:

Last time these two teams met, U Mumba won the match and they would hope to repeat the same today to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Thalaivas will hope that Rahul Chaudhari and Shabeer Bapu fire. For the Thalaivas, making the playoffs looks like a distant dream. They would hope to spoil U Mumba’s party.

TOSS – The toss between U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula

Rahul Chaudhari (R), Abhishek Singh (D), Rohit Baliyan (R), Fazel Atrachali (D), Sandeep Narwal (A), Surender Singh (D), Manjeet Chhillar (A).

Predicted Starting 7s

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Shabeer Bapu (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Ajith V (R), Milad Sheibak (D), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Manjeet Chhillar (A).

U Mumba Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali (D), Abhishek Singh (R), Sandeep Narwal (All-rounder), Surender Singh (D), Arjun Deshwal (R), Harender Kumar (D), Rohit Baliyan (R).

