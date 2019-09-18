Dream11 Predictions

Team MUM vs UP Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 95 U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall

UP Yoddhas would be upbeat after their five consecutive wins over Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Fortunegiants. They would like to continue the winning momentum when they take on U Mumba in their second match of the season against them. With eight wins from 15 games, they are at the fifth spot in the points table. With the tournament entering its last phase, UP would like to seal a playoff berth and for that this game would be crucial. Abhishek Singh and Rohit Baliyan have done well and would like to continue the form in the match against UP.

TOSS – The toss between U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas will take place at 7:25 PM!

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall.

Raiders: Abhishek Singh (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Arjun Deshwal (R)

All-rounders: Sandeep Narwal.

Defenders: Sumit (D), Fazel Atracheli (D), Nitesh Kumar (D)

My Dream11 Team

Abhishek Singh (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Arjun Deshwal (R), Sandeep Narwal (A), Sumit (D), Fazel Atracheli (D), Nitesh Kumar (D)

Probable Starting XIs

U Mumba Starting 7: Abhishek Singh (R), Rohit Baliyan (R), Arjun Deshwal (R), Surender Singh (D), Fazel Atrachali (D), Sandeep Narwal (all-rounder), Young Chang Ko (D).

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Surender Gill (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Sumit (D), Ashu Singh (D), Surender Singh (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Nitesh Kumar (D).

