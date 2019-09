Dream11 Predictions

Team Mumbai vs Saurashtra, Round 1, Elite Group A Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 VHT ODD – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match MUM vs SAU at KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur:

Defending champion Mumbai lock horns with Saurashtra in a Round 1 clash at Alur on Tuesday. Mumbai did not get their campaign off to an ideal start as they lost their opener against Chhatisgarh. Mumbai would like to get back to winning ways when they take on Saurashtra. Mumbai have big names like Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and Dhawal Kulkarni. Saurashtra, on the other hand, has won one and lost one.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for BEN vs JAM

Keeper – Sheldon Jackson

Batsmen –Shreyas Iyer (C), Jay Bista, V Jadeja

All-Rounders – Shivam Dube (VC), Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani

Bowlers – D Jadeja, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat

My Dream11

Sheldon Jackson, Shreyas Iyer (C), Jay Bista, V Jadeja, Shivam Dube (VC), Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, D Jadeja, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat

MUM vs SAU Predicted 11

Mumbai: Jay Gokul Bista, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shubham Ranjane, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare (WK), Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande.

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai (WK), Sheldon Jackson, Aarpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Jay Chauhan, Kamlesh Makvana, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Prerak Mankad, Agnivesh Ayachi.

Squads

Mumbai: Jay Gokul Bista, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shubham Ranjane, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare (WK), Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Eknath Kerkar, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Shashank Attarde, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Atharva Ankolekar.

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai (WK), Sheldon Jackson, Aarpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Jay Chauhan, Kamlesh Makvana, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Prerak Mankad, Agnivesh Ayachi, Rajdeep Darbar, Hardik Rathod, Kushang Patel, Samarth Vyas, Himalaya Barad

