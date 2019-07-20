Dream11 Team

Dream11 MUN vs INT – Football Predictions Tips For Todays Friendly International Champions Cup Match Manchester United vs Inter Milan at Singapore National Stadium:

The high-on-confidence Red Devils will lock horns with Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup match at the Singapore National Stadium. With two comprehensive wins at Perth, Manchester United would look to continue the momentum. Both the sides are studded with stars and that will make it an interesting match for the fans. United blanked arch-rivals Leeds United 4-0 in Australia last week before flying over. Young sensation Mason Greenwood was on the score sheet for the Reds as well as an assist from new signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Phil Jones, Marus Rashford and a late penalty from Anthony Martial assured a comfortable win for Ole’s side.

Date: July 20, 2019

Time: 5.00 PM IST

Venue: Singapore National Stadium

Dream11 Predictions:

De Gea, Rashford, Lingard, Pogba, Vergani, De Vrij, D’Ambrosio, Matic, Candreva, Perisic, Smalling

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Pogba, Matic; Martial, Lingard, Greenwood; Rashford

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar; Perisic, Sensi, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Candreva; Vergani, Esposito

