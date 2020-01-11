Dream11 Team Predictions

MUN vs NOR Premier League 2019-20 Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Football Today’s Match Manchester United vs Norwich City at Old Trafford 8:30 PM IST:

Dream11 Team Prediction Manchester United vs Norwich City League 2019-20 – Fantasy Football Tips For Today’s Match MUN vs NOR at Selhurst Park, London: The Premier League match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network. – Star Sports Select, Select HD. The live streaming of the Premier League 2019-20 match can be live-streamed on Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Manchester United vs Norwich City Match Details

Date: January 11, 2020 (India)

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford

MUN vs NOR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – David de Gea

Defenders – Max Aarons, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams

Midfielders – Todd Cantwell, Emile Buendia, Daniel James (vice-captain), Fred

Forwards – Marcus Rashford (captain), Teemu Pukki, Mason Greenwood

MUN vs NOR Dream11 Probable Playing XI

NOR (Expected Playing 11)- Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Byram; Vrancic, Tettey; Buendia, McLean, Cantwell; Idah

MUN (Expected Playing 11)- De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Jones, Williams; Matic, Fred; James, Pereira, Rashford; Martial

SQUADS

Manchester United: David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Andreas Pereira, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe, Victor Lindelöf, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Ashley Young, Daniel James, Angel Gomes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Tahith Chong, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood

Norwich City: Tim Krul, Ralf Fährmann, Michael McGovern, Archie Mair, Max Aarons, Sam Byram, Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann, Timm Klose, Philip Heise, Akin Famewo, Ben Godfrey, Patrick Roberts, Mario Vrancic, Moritz Leitner, Onel Hernández, Jamal Lewis, Todd Cantwell, Emiliano Buendía, Tom Trybull, Josip Drmic, Kenny McLean, Ibrahim Amadou, Alexander Tettey, Dennis Srbeny, Marco Stiepermann, Teemu Pukki, Adam Idah

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MUN Dream11 Team / NOR Dream11 Team / Manchester United Dream11 Team/ Norwich City Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.