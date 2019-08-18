DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team MW vs SL KPL 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions T20 clash at M.Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru: After starting their campaign on an emphatic note, Shivamogga Lions will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on Mysuru Warriors in the first match of Sunday’s doubleheader. Lions

started their campaign with a convincing 6-wicket win against Hubli Tigers. A strong bowling performance restricted Hubli to a total of 154 before wicket-keeper batsman Nihal Ullal came up with a fantastic 88-run unbeaten knock to carry his team home without any issues.

On the other side – Mysuru’s first match was washed out after just 13 overs of play. They will be raring to take the field against Shivamogga Lions. Star spin-bowling all-rounder Jagadeesha Suchith managed to make a big impression even in such a short period as he took three wickets in his three overs.

TOSS – The toss between Mysuru Warriors and Shivamogga Lions will take place at 2.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 3 PM IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Nihal Ullal

Batsmen – Mohammed Taha (VC), Shishir Bhavane, Arjun Hoysala

All-Rounders – Pavan Deshpande (C), R Vinay Kumar, Aditya Somanna

Bowlers – Mahesh Patel, T Pradeep, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Abhimanyu Mithun

My Dream XI Team

Nihal Ullal (vc), Akshay Ballal, M Nidhish, Dega Nischal (C), KV Siddharth, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Joshi, J Suchith, A Mithun, Rishabh Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Probable Playing XIs —

Mysuru Warriors: KV Siddharth, Dega Nischal, Vinay Sagar (wk), Amit Verma, Aniruddha Joshi, Shoaib Manager, Praveera Venkatesha Murthy, Jagadeesha Suchith, KS Devaiah, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Kishan Bedare.

Shivamogga Lions: Arjun Hoysala, Nihal Ullal (wk), Sujith N Gowda, Pavan Deshpande, Akshay Ballal, M Nidhish, Rishabh Singh, Abhimanyu Mithun (C), T Pradeep, Prithviraj Shekhawat, HS Sharath.

SQUADS —

Hubli Tigers (From): Mohammed Taha, Parikshith Shetty, KB Pawan (wk), Aditya Somanna, Vidyadhar Patil, Shishir Bhavane, Vinay Kumar (C), Praveen Dubey, Mahesh Patel, Abilash Shetty, Luvnith Sisodia, Shivil Koushik, KL Shrijith, David Mathias, M Vishwanathan, Mitrakanth Yadav, Suraj Seshadri, Dheeraj Shashidhar

Shivamogga Lions (From): M Nidhish, Akshay Ballal, Pradeep Gangadhar, Nihal Ullal (wk), Prithviraj Shekhawat, Pavan Deshpande, Abhimanyu Mithun (C), Arjun Hoysala, HS Sharath, SP Manjunath, Sujit N Gowda, Prashanth S, Rishabh Singh, Rohith Gowda, Rohit K, K Hoysala, S Shivaraj, Pradeep T

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MW Dream11 Team/ SL Dream11 Team/ Mysuru Warriors Dream11 Team/ Shivamogga Lions Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.