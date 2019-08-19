DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team Mysuru Warriors vs Belagavi Panthers Karnataka Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s KPL T20 Match 7 MW vs BP at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: The second match of the day will see Mysuru Warriors taking on Belagavi Panthers at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both the teams would be looking to register their maiden win of the season. The Panthers lost their first match against Bellary Tuskers when they finished five runs short of Bellary’s total. Chasing a modest total of 144, Belagavi lost some early wickets which made life harder for the lower-order batsmen. Eventually, they fell victim of the increasing required-rate and lost the opening match of the season.

However, the Panthers would be boosted by the inclusion of Manish Pandey as hinted by an Instagram post from the official handle of the team. Mysuru Warriors, on the other hand, should be desperate to get a win and start their campaign on the points table. Their tournament opener was abandoned due to rain, while the second match saw the Warriors losing the game by 15 runs. Krishnamurthy Siddharth’s 77 off 54 deliveries was the only positive that the team could extract from the game.

TOSS – The toss between Mysuru Warriors and Belagavi Panthers will take place at 6:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Mysuru Warriors vs Belagavi Panthers Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Vinay Sagar

Batsmen: Manish Pandey, Ravikumar Samarth, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Mir Kaunian Abbas, Stalin Hoover.

All-rounders: Aniruddha Joshi, Jagadeesha Suchith.

Bowlers: Shubhang Hegde, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Zahoor Farooqui.

My Dream XI Team

Manish Pandey, Ravikumar Samarth, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Mir Kaunian Abbas (C), Stalin Hoover, Vinay Sagar (WK), Aniruddha Joshi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shubhang Hegde, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Zahoor Farooqui.

Mysuru Warriors vs Belagavi Panthers Probable Playing XIs —

Mysuru Warriors: Dega Nischal, Aniruddha Joshi, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Kishan Bedare, Manjesh Reddy, Amit Verma (C), Jagadeesha Suchith, Shoaib Manager, P Ventakesh Murthy, Vinay Sagar (WK), Devaiah KS, Vyshak Vijay Kumar.

Belagavi Panthers: Ravikumar Samarth, Stalin Hoover, Mir Kaunian Abbas (C), Manish Pandey, Rakshith S (WK), D Negi, Abhinav Manohar, Ritesh Bhatkal, Shubhang Hegde, Avinash D, Zahoor Farooqui.

SQUADS —

Mysuru Warriors: Dega Nischal, Aniruddha Joshi, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Kishan Bedare, Manjesh Reddy, Amit Verma (C), Jagadeesha Suchith, Shoaib Manager, P Ventakesh Murthy, Vinay Sagar (WK), Devaiah KS, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Saurabh Yadav, Sankalp Shettinavar, BU Shivkumar, Ram Sarikh Yadav, Jayesh Babu, Kushal Wadhwani.

Belagavi Panthers: Ravikumar Samarth, Stalin Hoover, Mir Kaunian Abbas (C), Manish Pandey, Rakshith S (WK), D Negi, Abhinav Manohar, Ritesh Bhatkal, Shubhang Hegde, Avinash D, Zahoor Farooqui, Arshdeep Singh Brar, Lochan Appanna, Darshan Machaiah, Abdul Majid, Sharan Gowda, Darshan MB, Kiran AM.

