DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Mysuru Warriors vs Bellary Tuskers Karnataka Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s KPL T20 Match 19 MW vs BT at Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore: One of the two teams to have already qualified their spot in the semi-final, Bellary Tuskers would be hoping to extend their good run and not lose the momentum. They have won four out of their five matches and are one of the two teams who have registered three or more than three wins. Also, the Tuskers are most likely to finish the league stages as the table-toppers.

Their star player Krishnappa Gowtham will be at the centre of the attraction when they take the field against Mysuru Warriors. He created a storm with his all-round performance in the last match when he scored an unbeaten 134 and returned with a bowling figure of 8/15 in Bengaluru against Shivamogga Lions. Mysuru Warriors, on the other hand, have not yet qualified for the playoffs. Even a win would not confirm their spot as they need Belagavi Panthers to lose against Bijapur Bulls.

TOSS – The toss between Mysuru Warriors and Bellary Tuskers will take place at 6:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Vinay Sagar.

Batsmen: Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Abhishek Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal.

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, CA Karthik, Aniruddha Joshi.

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Abrar Kazi, Vyshak Vijay Kumar.

MW vs BT My Dream11 Team

Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Abhishek Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Vinay Sagar (WK), Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, CA Karthik, Aniruddha Joshi, Prasidh Krishna, Abrar Kazi, Vyshak Vijay Kumar.

MW vs BT Probable Playing 11

Mysuru Warriors: Vinay Sagar (WK), Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Aniruddha Joshi, Manjesh Reddy, Amit Verma (C), Jagadeesha Suchith, Shoaib Manager, P Ventakesh Murthy, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Kushal Wadhwani.

Bellary Tuskers: Abhishek Reddy, CM Gautam (C), Devdutt Padikkal, CA Karthik, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sharath Srinivas, Abrar Kazi, KP Appanna, Bhavesh Gulecha, Prasidh Krishna, Zeeshan A Sayyad.

Squads

Mysuru Warriors: Vinay Sagar (WK), Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Aniruddha Joshi, Manjesh Reddy, Amit Verma (C), Jagadeesha Suchith, Shoaib Manager, P Ventakesh Murthy, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Kushal Wadhwani, Saurabh Yadav, Kishan Bedare, Dega Nischal, Devaiah KS, Sankalp Shettinavar, BU Shivkumar, Ram Sarikh Yadav, Jayesh Babu.

Bellary Tuskers: Abhishek Reddy, CM Gautam (C), Devdutt Padikkal, CA Karthik, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sharath Srinivas, Abrar Kazi, KP Appanna, Bhavesh Gulecha, Prasidh Krishna, Zeeshan A Sayyad, Mohammad N Nizar, Suraj Reddy, Ruchir Joshi, Vishnu Priyan, Santok Singh, Gaurav Dhiman, Sharana Basawa.

Check Dream11 Prediction / MW Dream11 Team / Mysuru Warriors Dream11 Team / BT Dream11 Team / Bellary Tuskers Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.