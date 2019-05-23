Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team NBB vs ETS 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Todays MPL Match NaMo Bandra Blasters vs Eagle Thane Strikers at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Placed at the 3rd position in Group B, NaMo Bandra Blasters stand no chance to qualify for the semis. After facing defeat in their first two matches, the Bandra side staged comebacks in the next two. But that were not enough to earn them a semi-final spot.

The Eagle Thane Strikers, on the other hand, still stand a chance to qualify for semi-final. The team from Thane need to win this game with a huge margin and hope that Akash MWS lose their next match against Shivaji Park Lions.

Time: 3:30 P.M.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Pitch Conditions/Reports

Almost, in all the afternoon games of this season the teams have notched up a total of 150-above and this game is also expected to produce the same.

Average first innings score: 159.

Record of chasing teams: Won – 6, Lost – 3.

My Dream11 Team-

Aditya Tare (C), Sujit Nayak (VC), Shreyas Iyer, Alpesh Ramjani, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasad Pawar, Sagar Mishra, Prashant Solanki, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Nikhil Date, Ankush Jaiswal, Yash Malap.

Probable XI-

NaMo Bandra Blasters:

Eknath Kerkar (wk), Shrideep Mangela, Shreyas Iyer (C), Prasad Pawar, Sujit Nayak, Nikhil Patil, Siddharth Chitnis, Aditya Dhumal, Yash Malap, Karsh Kothari, Nikhil Date.

Eagle Thane Strikers:

Sachin Wagh, Jaideep Pardeshi, Aditya Tare (C & wk), Sagar Mishra, Alpesh Ramjani, Rakesh Prabhu, Shrikant Limbole, Aishwary Surve, Ankush Jaiswal, Prashant Solanki, Kruthik Hanagavadi.

Squads-

NaMo Bandra Blasters:

Eknath Kerkar (wk), Shrideep Mangela, Shreyas Iyer (C), Prasad Pawar, Sujit Nayak, Nikhil Patil, Siddharth Chitnis, Aditya Dhumal, Yash Malap, Karsh Kothari, Nikhil Date, Sagar Chhabria, Saksham Jha, Atul Singh, Siddharth Sharma, Uzair Khan, Rohit Kambli, Sujit Haravi.

Eagle Thane Strikers:

Sachin Wagh, Jaideep Pardeshi, Aditya Tare (C & wk), Sagar Mishra, Alpesh Ramjani, Rakesh Prabhu, Shrikant Limbole, Aishwary Surve, Ankush Jaiswal, Prashant Solanki, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Balwinder Sandhu, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Mayur Sanap, Kaushik Chikhalikar, Siddhant Singh, Ajinkya Beloshe, Asif Shaikh, Prashant Bhoir.