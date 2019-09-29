Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team NAP vs BSC– Serie A Football Predictions Tips For Today’s Match Between Napoli vs Brescia at Stadio San Paolo: After their shock defeat to Cagliari last week, ​Napoli will look to get back to winning ways when they host Brescia on Sunday. Brescia, on the other side, must be high on confidence after their strong show against Turin giants Juventus. They took an early lead in the match before eventually succumbing to a 2-1 loss. Yet the team have still shown enough spark in the early stages of the season to stay in contention throughout.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti’s side Napoli were guilty of wasting numerous chances and were made to pay as Cagliari netted a late winner to snatch a 1-0 win. Last time both Napoli and Brescia played against each other in 2011; it was a Serie A match. The match was a draw, with a final score of 0-0.

TIME- The kick-off time of Serie A match between Napoli vs Brescia is 4 PM (IST).

Date: September 29, 2019 (Sunday).

Venue: Stadio San Paolo.

My Dream11 Team

​Meret (GK), Malcuit (C), Callejon, Elmas, Ruiz, Milik, Llorente, Sabelli, Cistana, Spalek and Balotelli.

NAP vs BSC Probable Playing XIs —

Napoli: ​Meret (GK), Malcuit, Manolas, Luperto, Ghoulam, Callejon, Elmas, Ruiz, Milik, Lozano, Llorente.

Brescia: ​Joronen (GK) Sabelli, Cistana, Chancellor, Martella, Tonali, Bisoli, Romulo, Spalek, Donnarumma, Balotelli

NAP vs BSC Recent form (Last six matches)

Napoli – W L W W W L

Brescia – W L W L W L

SQUADS —

Napoli: Alex Meret, David Ospina, Orestis Karnezis, Mário Rui, Sebastiano Luperto, Nikola Maksimovic, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Elseid Hysaj, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam, Kostas Manolas, Allan, José Callejón, Fabián Ruiz, Eljif Elmas, Piotr Zieli&#;ski, Lorenzo Insigne, Amin Younes, Gianluca Gaetano, Kévin Malcuit, Fernando Llorente, Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Arkadiusz Milik.

Brescia: Jesse Joronen, Enrico Alfonso, Stefano Sabelli, Ales Mateju, Daniele Gastaldello, Jhon Chancellor, Andrea Cistana, Felipe Curcio, Dimitri Bisoli, Bruno Martella, Rômulo, Sandro Tonali, Nikolas Spalek, Jaromír Zmrhal, Massimiliano Mangraviti, Leonardo Morosini, Daniele Dessena, Alessandro Semprini, Luca Tremolada, Alfredo Donnarumma, Ernesto Torresgrossa, Florian Ayé, Alessandro Matri, Mario Balotelli.

