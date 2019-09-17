DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Napoli vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match NAP vs LIV at Stadio San Paolo, Napoli: In their bid to defend their UEFA Champions League title, Liverpool will begin this European season with an away match against Napoli. The Red Stars would be cautious of their approach against the home team, keeping in mind their 1-0 defeat at the same venue last year.

The Carlo Ancelotti-managed Napoli have had a fair start to their season and currently reside at the fourth spot in Serie A. With renovation going on in their changing room, the Italian club had to play first few games at a different venue. But they would heaving a sigh of relief when they return to their home to host the English giant. The other good news for the club is Arkadiusz Milik is available to be selected and Lorenzo Insigne has also been declared fit, while former Tottenham man Fernando Llorente might also play today.

The Jurgen Klopp-led side, on the other hand, are off to a great start in English Premier League with five wins in as many matches. They have already taken a five-point lead over defending champions Manchester City and are looking every bit a team which is determined to continue the margin. The starting eleven is expected to remain the same which thrashed Newcastle United 3-1 on Saturday. Frontline goalkeeper Alisson Becker is yet to gain full recovery, while Naby Keita continues to be on the sidelines due to his hip injury.

Napoli vs Liverpool UEFA League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: September 17, 2019.

Time: 12:30 AM IST (September 18).

Venue: Stadio San Paolo.

NAP vs LIV Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Formation: 4-3-3.

Goalkeeper: Meret.

Defenders: Van Dijk, Alexander Arnold, Koulibaly, Rui.

Midfielders: Henderson, Ruiz, Callejon.

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Firmino.

My Dream11 Team

Meret (GK), Van Dijk, Alexander Arnold, Koulibaly, Rui, Henderson, Ruiz, Callejon, Salah, Mane, Firmino.

NAP vs LIV Probable Starting XI–

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Rui, Callejon, Ruiz Pena, Elmas, Zielinski, Lozano, Mertens.

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijmaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

SQUADS–

Liverpool: Clyne, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Gomez, Alisson, Henderson, Sturridge, Moreno, Mignolet, Shaqiri, Robertson, Origi, Solanke, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Grabara.

