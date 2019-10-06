Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team NEP vs HK – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 4 Between Nepal vs Hong Kong, T20I Series 2019 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman: Nepal and Hong Kong will face each other in the match 4 of the Oman Pentangular T20I Series 2019 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat on Sunday. On basis of poor performances, Nepal had been denied a ticket to T20 World Cup Qualifiers later this month to Australia. Earlier this month, Nepal featured in the T20I tri-series hosted by Singapore that included Zimbabwe as the third team. Nepal had a perfect match against Singapore where their skipper Paras Khadka scored a hundred. Meanwhile, Hong Kong started off with a big defeat in T20I series against the hosts Oman. They could only score 96/9 in their 20 overs which was chased down by Oman in only 13.5 overs.

TOSS – The toss between Nepal and Hong Kong will take place at 2.30 PM (IST).

Time: 3 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat, Oman

My Dream11 Team

Paras Khadka (C), D Singh Airee, S Wasif, Nizakat Khan, S Mckechnie (wk), S Kami, A Abbasi, Kinchit Shah, S Lamichhane (vc), Karan KC and N Rana.

NEP vs HK Probable Playing XIs —

Nepal: Aarif Sheikh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sushan Bhari, Paras Khadka (C), Binod Bhandari (wk), Sompal Kami, KC Karan, Dipendra Singh Airee, Pawan Sarraf, Abinash Bohara and Kushal Malla.

Hong Kong: Nasrullah Rana, Aarush Bhagwat, Ahsan Abbasi, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah (C), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Shahid Wasif, Kyle Christie, Scott McKechnie (wk) and Waqas Barkat.

SQUADS —

Nepal: Paras Khadka (C), Kushal Malla, Pawan Sarraf, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel, Binod Bhandari (wk), Aarif Sheikh, Sushan Bhari, Sompal Kami, KC Karan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishan Pandey, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara.

Hong Kong: Ahsan Abbasi, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah (C), Shahid Wasif, Waqas Barkat, Scott McKechnie (wk), Aarush Bhagwat, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Kyle Christie, Nasrulla Rana, Aizaz Khan, Waqas Khan, Raag Kapur, Mohammad Ghazanfar.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NEP Dream11 Team/ HK Dream11 Team/ Nepal Dream11 Team/ Hong Kong Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.