Team Netherland vs Scotland Twenty20 International Ireland Tri-Series 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20I Match 5 NED vs SCO at The Village, Dublin:

With the tourney coming to an end, every match from ow will hold significance. Scotland lock horns with Netherland in what is expected to be a cracker. The Scots will look to forget about the four-wicket defeat they suffered at the hands of hosts Ireland, and bounce back.

SCO vs NED Match Details

Date: September 18, 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Scotland vs Netherland will take place at 5:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: The Village, Dublin.

SCO vs NED My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Scott Edwards

Batters – Max O’Dowd, Kyle Coetzer (VC), George Munsey (C), Calum McLeod

All-Rounders – Pieter Seelaar, Michael Leask, Shane Snater

Bowlers – Brandon Glover, Alasdair Evans, Mark Watt

My Dream11 Team

Scott Edwards, Max O’Dowd, Kyle Coetzer (VC), George Munsey (C), Calum McLeod, Pieter Seelaar, Michael Leask, Shane Snater, Brandon Glover, Alasdair Evans, Mark Watt

SCO vs NED Probable Playing XIs–

Netherlands

Tobias Visee, Max O’Dowd, Ben Cooper, Pieter Seelaar (c), Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Antonious Staal, Shane Snater, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Philippe Boissevain

Scotland

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Calum McLeod, Michael Leask, Richie Berrington, Ollie Haris, Matthew Cross (wk), Adrian Neill, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir

SQUADS–

Netherland: Tobias Visee, Max O’Dowd, Ben Cooper, Pieter Seelaar (c), Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Antonious Staal, Shane Snater, Clayton Floyd, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Philippe Boissevain, Vikramjit Singh, Brandon Glover

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Calum McLeod, Michael Leask, Richie Berrington, Ollie Haris, Matthew Cross (wk), Adrian Neill, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir, Safyaan Sharif, Craig Wallace, Tom Stole

