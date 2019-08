Dream11 Team Netherlands vs United Arab Emirates First T20I – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s First T20I NED vs UAE at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen: The Netherlands will be hosting the UAE for a four-match T20I series. Many of the Dutch internationals were part of the VOR Rotterdam side which won the inaugural European Cricket league T10 in Spain. While some of the UAE players were busy plying their trades in the Global T20 Canada.

Netherlands vs UAE Match Details

Toss: The toss between Netherlands and UAE will take place at 7 PM IST.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Scott Edwards.

Batsmen: Max O’Dowd, Muhammad Usman, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammad Boota.

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed.

Bowlers: Mohammad Naveed, Pieter Seelaar, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover.

My Dream11 Team

Max O’Dowd, Muhammad Usman, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammad Boota, Scott Edwards, Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Mohammad Naveed, Pieter Seelaar, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover.

Probable Playing XIs–

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Ben Cooper, Saqib Zulfiqar, Scott Edwards (WK), Sikander Zulfiqar, Pieter Seelaar (C), Sebastiaan Braat, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover, Philippe Boissevain.

UAE: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Muhammad Usman, Rameez Shahzad, Ghulam Shabber (WK), Mohammad Boota, Mohammad Naveed (C), Ahmed Raza, Sultan Ahmed, Qadeer Ahmed, Zahoor Khan.

Squads–

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Ben Cooper, Saqib Zulfiqar, Scott Edwards (WK), Sikander Zulfiqar, Pieter Seelaar (C), Sebastiaan Braat, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover, Philippe Boissevain, Hidde Overdijk, Antonius Staal.

UAE: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Muhammad Usman, Rameez Shahzad, Ghulam Shabber (WK), Mohammad Boota, Mohammad Naveed (C), Ahmed Raza, Sultan Ahmed, Qadeer Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Waheed Ahmed, Darius D’Silva, Zawar Farid.